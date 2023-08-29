The Visitor Contact Station for the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge will be changing hours of operation to Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., starting on September 1, 2023. The contact station will be closed Saturday through Tuesday and on federal holidays. Please note that limited staffing may necessitate closing the office to accommodate duties out on the refuge.
In addition, the Refuge Entrance Road will be closed beginning Tuesday, August 29, for needed utility work. We anticipate the road to reopen before the weekend. Our Marshland Access (located off Highway 35/54) is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily as an alternate entrance point to the refuge during this time. Visitors can check our Facebook page or call the office at 608-539-2311 for updates. Thanks for your patience!
More information about the refuge can be found on our webpage, www.fws.gov/refuge/trempealeau; on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TrempealeauNWR; or by calling 608-539-2311, ext. 1.
