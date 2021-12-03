Please join us as a sponsor or donor for the 70th edition of the Southeast Minnesota and Western Wisconsin Regional Science and Engineering Fair. This annual event is the highlight of student research and represents the best of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education in our region. Our fair is affiliated with the Minnesota State Science & Engineering Fair (MSSEF). MSSEF is an annual competition that showcases Minnesota’s best and brightest students in the fields of STEM.
This year’s regional fair will be hosted by Winona State University (WSU) in Winona, on Friday, February 25. We do plan on hosting the event in person at WSU’s Kryzsko Commons East Cafeteria. Approximately 30 students in both junior and senior divisions will advance to the state fairs where they compete for awards totaling $15,000, sponsored by government agencies, corporations, and professional scientific societies. One project from our region will go on to the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Atlanta, Ga., in May.
Our fair is entirely dependent on support from our local universities, businesses, and individuals. Fair volunteers, many of them science educators and engineers themselves, contribute more than 400 hours of time to plan and stage the fair. Host facilities contribute exhibition space, classrooms, and in-kind services to make the experience a memorable one for students.
All of this comes with a cost that can only be offset by generous donations from businesses and individuals who can choose to sponsor a state candidates’ registration fee, our ISEF representative ($100-$3,000), an award for one of 22 categories of research, or you can contribute to the fair directly to help us defray our expenses, ($8-10,000 per year). Another way you could help is to volunteer to be a judge the day of the event or allow employees from your business to participate as a judge. Either way, your contribution encourages students to be the best they can be in science and engineering. Their endeavors represent our future.
Contributions to sponsor state entrants or awards can be sent to Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, c/o Debra Martin, Treasurer, 700 Terrace Heights, Winona, MN. Tax deductible contributions can be addressed to: WSU Foundation, Reference #30309-Regional Science & Engineering Fair, WSU Foundation, PO BOX 5838, Somsen 204, Winona, MN 55987. For additional information, you can contact us at semnsciencefair@gmail.com.
The 2022 Fair committee and the students thank you for your support.
