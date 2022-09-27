Registration is now open for the YMCA's youth swim team. Choose from two-day beginner, three-day beginner, or five-day intermediate and advanced options. Sessions start October 10 and go through December 16.
The YMCA is a great place to begin or grow your swim skills in a fun, safe environment. Mock swim meets are scheduled for October 28 and December 2 to help benchmark skills and challenge participants.
Learn more, and register at www.winonaymca.org/online-registration-ii.
