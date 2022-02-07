Registration is now open for Happy Hoops basketball and Happy Hitters volleyball, designed to teach basic skills and grow confidence in a fun and safe learning environment.
Happy Hitters is a volleyball program for 3-6-year-olds on Thursday nights from 4:30-5:15 p.m. Happy Hoops is a basketball program for 3-6-year-olds on Tuesday nights from 4:30-5:15 p.m. Each program is $50 for members and $65 for non-members, and kicks off the week of March 7 for five weeks.
Both programs introduce preschoolers and kindergarteners to the vocabulary and basic concepts of the sport. Each session will emphasize specific skills with age appropriate equipment to build confidence. Kids will learn teamwork, sharing, sportsmanship, and building a foundation for a lifelong love of being active with friends. Register at www.winonaymca.org/online-registration-ii.
