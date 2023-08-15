Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.