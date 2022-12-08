Winona State University’s (WSU) Senior University is offering six fantastic classes this spring and two amazing summer classes.
As of right now, we are planning to hold all spring/summer Senior University courses in person on campus. We understand how quickly the COVID situation can change, so we know we may have to pivot if necessary. We will be following all of WSU’s current guidelines for in-person classes. Here is a link to those guidelines: winona.edu/emergency/health-alert.asp.
Enrollment is limited in several classes, so register soon to reserve your spot: bit.ly/3VKo8Y7. All registration is online with a credit card.
We prefer that you register online if possible. We are no longer able to accept course registration requests over the phone. In addition, the Retiree Center will be closed from December 12-15 and then again from December 17 through January 3.
If you are not able to register online, you may mail a check to the Retiree Center at: Winona State University, Attn: Retiree Center, PO Box 5838, Winona, MN 55987.
Please include your email address, and list the class(es) for which you are registering.
Hope to see you in class next spring. Wishing all of you a very happy holiday season!
