Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rain and snow melt may lead to flooding..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Rain and snow melt may lead to flooding.