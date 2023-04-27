Budding filmmakers will have the opportunity to learn from seasoned professionals. Thanks to support from Miller Ingenuity and a grant from the Winona Community Foundation, the Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF) will be offering its first-ever summer camps for kids and teens.
Registration is now open for FRFF’s first middle- and high-school filmmaking summer camps. High schoolers can register for a two-week camp where they will create their own film. For middle schoolers, a one-week camp will teach them beginning camera techniques, lighting, and other filmmaking styles like stop-motion animation. Both workshops will be taught by filmmaking professionals.
Tuition for the two-week high school camp is $400 per student, and the camp will run between June 12-23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday. For the one-week middle school camp, tuition is $150 per student. The camp will run between July 10-14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thanks to Miller Ingenuity, tuition waivers are available for anyone with financial hardship. Those in need of tuition assistance should email the FRFF managing director at director@frff.org to receive a discount code that can be used at registration. No student will be turned away for inability to pay. Families are encouraged to register as soon as possible, as class sizes are limited.
More information and registration can be found at frff.org/education. Registration closes a week before classes begin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.