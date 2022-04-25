Registration is now open for Camp Wenonah and Summer Child Care through the Winona Family YMCA. Each program offers a fun, safe and welcoming environment for children, with content focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Children will enjoy a wide range of activities.
Camp Wenonah runs from June 13 through August 19, 2022. Choose the number of weeks to attend, for kids entering kindergarten through eighth grade. Programming is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is also a junior counselor program, where youth participants will learn how to facilitate programming, develop skills in communication and problem solving, and learn all about the daily life of a camp counselor.
Summer Child Care runs from June 13 through September 2, 2022. Choose full day or half day, 2-5 days a week, at the YMCA or at Rollingstone Community School, for kids entering kindergarten through sixth grade. Programming is available from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Learn more about Summer Child Care and register at www.winonaymca.org/child-care-summer. Learn more about Camp Wenonah at www.winonaymca.org/camp-wenonah.
Financial assistance is available through an easy and confidential process.
