Relay for Life of Winona County will be held on the Winona State University campus in McCown Gymnasium on Friday, April 21, beginning at 6 p.m. This fundraiser for the American Cancer Society has been held in Winona for over 30 years, originally as the Rivertown Shuffle. The goal of Relay for Life is to support the American Cancer Society in their mission to end cancer through research, education, advocacy, and patient and family services. Luminaria bags with names of survivors and those who have passed from cancer will be made into a track in McCown Gymnasium. There will be a short program to honor cancer survivors as well as food for sale and games.
Once again, the WSU Colleges Against Cancer club will lead the effort. Clubs from Winona State’s campus and from St. Mary’s University will form teams and fundraise before and during the event. Community members, families, and businesses are encouraged to join in by creating a team of their own.
For more information, go to the Relay for Life of Winona County website to register. Cancer survivors are also welcome and can receive a free survivor T-shirt by registering on the website. Questions can be directed to Alexis Smith at alexis.smith@go.winona.edu.
Please join us in the fight against cancer!
