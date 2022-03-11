After a two-year COVID hiatus, the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Winona County will return to the Winona State University campus at McCown Gymnasium on Friday, April 8, beginning at 6 p.m.
This fundraiser for the American Cancer Society has been held in Winona for over 30 years, originally as the Rivertown Shuffle. While the event has evolved and changed over the years, the goal has remained the same: to support the American Cancer Society in its mission to end cancer through research, education, advocacy and patient and family services.
In recent years, the relay has been spearheaded by the Winona State Colleges Against Cancer club. Students have organized the event by inviting other campus clubs and community members to form teams and join in their fundraising efforts.
Any cancer survivors who would like to participate in Relay and receive a free survivor T-shirt can register online at Relay for Life of Winona County website at tinyurl.com/yksjatrb. For more information, please contact Joan at jktk@hbci.com.
