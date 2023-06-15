With summer in full swing, Midwesterners will make the most of their opportunity to be outdoors. While enjoying the warmth of the summer sun, it’s important to remember to protect your skin from overexposure to UV rays.
One of the easiest things a person can do is apply (and reapply) sunscreen, says Danielle Wnek, a wellness education specialist at Gundersen Health System. There are many options to choose from, but the sunscreens that’ll be most effective are those with an SPF of at least 30 and are labeled “broad spectrum,” which protect against both UVA and UVB rays.
As a rule of thumb, Wnek said you should apply about one ounce of sunscreen cream to exposed areas of skin, remembering to cover places like the neck, ears, nose, scalp, and lips. Do that 20 to 30 minutes before going outside, then reapply every two hours, earlier if you’re swimming or sweating a lot.
Clothing can also play a part. “You want to try to wear wide-brimmed hats, if possible, to protect your neck and ears,” Wnek says. “And long-sleeved clothing, if possible, as well as long pants.”
The sun’s rays are strongest during the middle portion of the day, so do your best to avoid direct sunlight from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from May through September.
All the protection isn’t simply about avoiding a painful, but temporary, sunburn. There are long-term considerations to keep in mind. Exposure to the sun can cause premature aging and that can lead to skin cancer, Wnek says.
She also recommends stayed hydrated during hot weather. That means drinking half your body weight in ounces each day.
To learn more about sunscreens and the different types available, visit gundersenhealth.org, and search “sunscreen.”
