The Consortium of Liberal Arts and Sciences Promotion (CLASP) invites the Winona State University (WSU) campus and local community to the panel presentation, “Remembering Wenonah: Colonialism and the Power of Representation,” on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the WSU Kryzsko Commons Ballroom. Audience Q&A will follow. The panel will also be available as a Zoom webinar at the following address: minnstate.zoom.us/j/99753693623. Registration is not required.
This panel will explore how the lover’s leap narrative and its representation of Native American figures has been used to forge distinctive visions of public memory both in and beyond Winona. For most, details of the lover’s leap are reduced to Wenonah’s fatal action, specifically how she protested her family’s rigid customs of arranged marriage by jumping to her death from a bluff atop the Mississippi River. The goal of this panel is to offer a fuller account of the purposes this story has served in popular memory and the implications of its persistence for different audiences, past and present. By sharing insights on the emergence of the lover’s leap narrative, its varied forms of expression, and its reverberations in different communities, panelists hope to invite a healthy discussion of how to represent and remember the history and ongoing influence of colonialism and how the power of art can be best used in formation of public identity.
Featured panelists include Monica DeGrazia, Iyekiyapiwiƞ Darlene St. Clair, Jill Ahlberg Yohe, and Adam Gaffey.
Monica DeGrazia is an independent scholar of the regional Wenonah stories and the statue in Windom Park. DeGrazia will present a history of local expressions of the lover’s leap story.
Iyekiyapiwiƞ Darlene St. Clair is an associate professor at St. Cloud State University where she teaches Native studies and is the director for the Institute for Native Education Studies. St. Clair will reflect on the larger messages of the lover’s leap narrative and how it impacts Native people.
Jill Ahlberg Yohe is the associate curator of Native American Art at the Minneapolis Art Institute. Yohe will explore how Native Americans have been portrayed in public art and alternative portrayals available for communities representing their past.
Adam Gaffey is an associate professor of communication studies at Winona State University. Gaffey will assess how depictions of the lover’s leap in print illustrations and public statues have altered the conventional form and purpose of public memory.
