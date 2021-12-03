The Replenish the Riches Year End Rally 2021 campaign has exciting news. New donations up to $10,000 will receive a 50 percent match to the foundation fund supporting Cochrane-Fountain City Schools (C-FC). A very successful first year of grants were provided to C-FC, and the Treasure Trove Giving Circle Board of Directors are seeking contributions to keep the momentum rolling into 2022. All donations are welcome and encouraged to be received by December 24 to be included in the 2021-year-end rally.
Options to submit tax deductible donations to the Treasure Trove Fund for C-FC include direct online giving through the www.TreasureTroveGivingCircle.com website, via the Treasure Trove Facebook page, and by mailing donations to the Winona Community Foundation for the Treasure Trove Fund using the details provided on the form below.
During 2021, the Treasure Trove Giving Circle’s Board of Directors approved over $7,000 in grants that benefited the C-FC students and staff. One of those grants was $3,870 for a small engines training kit, which contained 10 identical brand-new engines and parts, special tools, and resource manuals to cover everything from engine theory and operation to troubleshooting. The kits will enable students to receive high quality, science-based and hands-on instruction which will, in turn, encourage them to explore high paying, high demand careers in the outdoor power equipment industry.
The Treasure Trove Fund is a donor-advised fund held at the Winona Community Foundation for the exclusive benefit of C-FC Schools. The fund supports educational enhancements or enrichments that are not funded through its normal funding sources. Examples include: classroom innovation grants, teacher and staff recognition, professional development and training, special speakers and performances, and equipment and supplies or capital improvements.
Anyone can become part of the Treasure Trove Giving Circle by donating to the Treasure Trove Fund. Monies are given back to C-FC Schools to fund educational enhancements through a simple grant process administered by the Treasure Trove Giving Circle’s Board of Directors. Dollars for approved grants are paid directly to the school by the Treasure Trove Fund.
A hearty thanks to all donors who began this fund in 2021 to support the C-FC Pirates. We welcome returning and new contributors to submit their Treasure Trove Fund donations by December 24 as part of the Replenish the Riches Year End Rally.
