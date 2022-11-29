The Treasure Trove Board of Directors is excited to announce its year-end “Replenish the Riches” fundraising campaign for the Treasure Trove Fund. The Treasure Trove Fund is a donor-advised fund held at the Winona Community Foundation for the exclusive benefit of Cochrane-Fountain City (C-FC) schools. Over the past two years, the Treasure Trove Giving Circle’s Board of Directors has approved over $8,300 in grants to pay for classroom equipment and supplies that are not otherwise covered by the school budget. The largest of those grants was $3,870 for 10 identical, brand-new small engines, parts, and curriculum for the C-FC Tech Ed Department. Other grants have provided funding for the Back-to-School Open House, Homecoming Carnival, STEM Shuttle, staff recognition items, signage, a voter education program, and special education sensory equipment. The fund is an easily accessible resource for teachers and staff who quickly want to add a service, program, or piece of equipment that can benefit their students. All dollars distributed from the fund are paid directly to C-FC schools.
Instead of waiting for the next school fundraiser or guessing what additional supplies a teacher might need, you can provide an annual or one-time donation to the Treasure Trove Fund to support a readily available source of funding that C-FC staff can turn to when unanticipated needs arise. Options to submit donations to the Treasure Trove Fund for C-FC include direct online giving through the www.TreasureTroveGivingCircle.com website, via the Treasure Trove Facebook page, and by mailing donations to the Winona Community Foundation (111 East Riverfront Street, Suite 2E, Winona, MN 55987 — please note “Treasure Trove Fund” on check).
Thank you to all the C-FC supporters who have contributed to the Treasure Trove Fund since it began in 2021. We welcome returning and new contributors to submit their Treasure Trove Fund donations by December 31 to be counted in the 2022 “Replenish the Riches” year-end rally. It’s a great day to send in your donation to the Treasure Trove Fund and a great day to be a pirate!
