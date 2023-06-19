Reptile and Amphibian Research on the Mississippi River is our next summer program at Merrick State Park. It will be held on June 24 at 7 p.m. in the Nature Center. Please come and enjoy the free program, but a current vehicle pass is required to enter the park.
Join us at Merrick State Park as we welcome Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wildlife Biologist Brenda Kelly. Brenda has been conducting turtle research along the Mississippi River and will share the results of that research with us. She will also discuss DNR habitat work and how reptiles and amphibians of the Mississippi River are providing data to inform construction. June is the month that turtles start to lay their eggs. If you look hard, I am sure you will find a turtle going through the process of laying her eggs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.