The Reptile and Amphibian Discovery (RAD) Zoo will join us on Saturday, September 3, from 7-8 p.m. Be prepared for a fun and interactive experience from this traveling educational zoo.

This is our final Saturday evening program for 2022. Help us celebrate a wonderful summer of great events by attending this last one.

This event is free, but a valid park pass is required to enter the park. Due to the presence of live animals, please do not bring pets to this event.