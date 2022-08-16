The Reptile and Amphibian Discovery (RAD) Zoo will join us on Saturday, September 3, from 7-8 p.m. Be prepared for a fun and interactive experience from this traveling educational zoo.
This is our final Saturday evening program for 2022. Help us celebrate a wonderful summer of great events by attending this last one.
This event is free, but a valid park pass is required to enter the park. Due to the presence of live animals, please do not bring pets to this event.
