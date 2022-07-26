On July 30, from 7-8 p.m. Merrick State Park will welcome Allen Sheldon to the Nature Center to share his love of nature, herpetology, and photography. A current WI park pass is necessary to enter the park. The program is free.
Sheldon lives in Trempealeau, where he roams the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife Refuge, Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge and Perrot State Park. His enjoyment of amphibians and reptiles began early, with herpetology becoming a major interest during eighth grade. He received a BA in biology from Winona State University, studied spotted turtles in Maryland and taught high school biology.
He has been seriously photographing amphibians, reptiles and other wildlife for over 25 years, mostly in Minnesota and Wisconsin but also in North Carolina, Florida, the Southwest U.S. and Belize. His photos have appeared in National Wildlife, National Geographic, Natural History, Wildlife Conservation, Sierra, Defenders, Audubon and other magazines, books and calendars. He promotes interest and understanding of amphibians and reptiles by writing articles and presenting programs for environmental and photography groups.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.