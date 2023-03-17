Winona State University (WSU) will hold the second annual Research and Creative Achievement Day on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event celebrates the research and creative achievement efforts of WSU and WSU-Rochester undergraduate and graduate students and their faculty advisors.
Student and faculty achievements will be showcased through campuswide, in-person, virtual, and prerecorded presentations, performances, exhibitions, and other department-sponsored events. As part of this day, the Ramaley Celebration will be held in-person from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Kryzsko Commons on the Winona Campus. At the Ramaley Celebration, there will be in-person poster sessions, sessions of music, performance, and art exhibitions. Students who completed the Early Years Research and Creative Mentoring program will also share their experiences in an in-person oral session from 9-11 a.m. A faculty oral symposium will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Live, virtual poster sessions will be held from 1-4 p.m. on the Celebration OpenRiver website. Prerecorded oral and performance sessions will also be available for viewing on the Celebration OpenRiver website. The campus community and general public are welcome to join the University in celebrating the research and creative achievements of its students.
For more information and the schedule of events go to www.winona.edu/undergradresearch/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.