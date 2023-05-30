Ready Set Sandwich Day on Tuesday, April 18, at Erbert and Gerbert’s in downtown Winona raised $325 for local students. Pictured from right are Brianna Stenvick, Brandon Payne, Mandi Olson (Ready Set School director), Lily, Holly, and Leo Hillesheim with their dad, Nathan Hillesheim.
Ready Set School works to ensure that all Winona County children, grades K-12, have the basic and necessary school supplies and clothing for school. One hundred percent of the money raised at this event will go directly to qualifying students in the form of vouchers which can be used at area stores for school supplies and clothing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.