The Winona Area Retired Educators Association (WAREA) members, spouses and interested community members will come together for a membership meeting on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. at Perkin’s in Winona.
Fatima Said, director of Project FINE, provides direction for the organization and builds partnerships with businesses, service providers and organizations in the Winona Community. Fatima and Project FINE seek to sustain Winona as a community that welcomes all newcomers and is sensitive to cultural diversity. The organization continues to help immigrants and refugees adjust to life in their new homes and become active and contributing members in the community.
No reservations are needed. Anyone interested in networking with educators and learning more are cordially invited to attend. If any questions, please call 507-454-3305. Plus, a reminder that all educators are welcome to attend the SEREAM Spring Conference in Faribault, Minn., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Join our carpool.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.