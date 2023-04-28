Luke Merchlewitz, a retired Winona Area Public Schools educator, has been invited by National Education Association (NEA) President Becky Pringle to be an observer at the 2023 International Summit on the Teaching Profession (ISTP). Merchlewitz was invited to observe this summit based on the work he has done and is doing for the NEA and the NEA Foundation in the focus areas of this summit.
The 2023 International Summit on the Teaching Profession (ISTP) will take place on April 25-27, 2023, in Washington, D.C. The summit's main theme is "Poised for the Future: Transformative Teaching for Global Engagement, Sustainability, and Digital Access." It will specifically cover the following topics:
elevating and enhancing the teaching profession, educating for global and cultural competence and civic engagement, leveraging digital technologies to ensure equitable access and enhanced learning for all.
This summit is co-hosted by the U.S. Department of Education, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and Education International (EI), in partnership with the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) and the U.S.-based EI affiliate, NEA and AFT.
As one of the hosts of the summit, NEA has been offered a few observer spots. The International Summit on the Teaching Profession (ISTP) is an important policy forum for an open and constructive exchange on effective education policies and practices. The main objective of the ISTP is to bring education ministers and teacher union leaders together internationally to share their best practices and to discuss policies and issues that are difficult to tackle nationally.
Merchlewitz will be part of the U.S. delegation to the summit. Other members include Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education; Randi Weingarten, president, American Federation of Teachers; Becky Pringle, president, National Education Association; and Carissa Moffat Miller, CEO, Council of Chief State School Officers.
NEA and Merchlewitz always believe that the first and critical step in improving and transforming education systems is to have meaningful collaboration among educators, education policymakers, and other education stakeholders.
The U.S. Department of Education, EI, and the OECD, along with the U.S.-based partners, NEA, American Federation of Teachers (AFT), Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO), public broadcasting station WNET, and Asia Society, co-hosted the first International Summit on the Teaching Profession in New York City on March 16-17, 2011. It was the first time leaders from the OECD, national governments, and education unions came together to discuss how to create a stronger teaching profession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.