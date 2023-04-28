Margie White, from Winona, was one of two recipients of the SEREAM (South East Retired Educators Association of Minnesota) Educator Award presented at the annual spring conference held in Rochester on April 19. SEREAM is one of six regional divisions for the Minnesota Retired Educator Association. The other recipient was Mary Osborne from Faribault, Minn.
Margie earned both a B.S. and M.S. from Winona State. Her elementary teaching career spanned 35 years. Since retirement in 2001, Margie has been active with the Winona Area Retired Educator Association, as well as serving on the board of SEREAM. In addition, the community has benefitted from her involvement as she has been active in ten other different organizations. Friends from Winona who know her describe her as a truly worthy recipient.
