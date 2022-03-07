The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sexual assault of a juvenile that occurred outside the city limits of St. Charles on Feb. 3, 2022. The incident involved the use of social media by the suspect. The suspect is unknown at this time, and a limited description of the suspect is included. The Winona County Sheriff’s Office encourages parents to speak with their children about the safe use of social media and not to give out any personal information. Winona Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information relating to this incident that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.
The suspect is described as an adult male unknown age with brownish skin, no beard, no visible tattoos, approximately five-foot-nine-inches to six-foot tall, muscular and heavy set, with medium length straight dark hair, and wearing dark framed glasses. At the time of the assault the suspect was driving a small dark colored car with leather interior. The suspect may possibly also have a red pickup as well.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers 507-457-6350, visit winonaareacrimestoppers.com/provide-a-tip/, or call the Winona County Sheriff’s Office at 507-457-6368.
