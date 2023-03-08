Last weekend, Ridgeway Community School finished hosting its long-running tradition of the 500 Card Party tournament. The three Sunday tournaments concluded with a top male and female player. The winners of these top prizes were Sandy Koeller (8,300) and Rich Walters (10,200). The school greatly appreciates all the individuals and businesses who contributed to make this annual community event a success including Hy-Vee Winona, Kevin Larsen Construction, and Merchants Bank. We especially appreciate the leadership of our tournament coordinators and referees George and Mary Wenzel.
February 19 winners
Men:
1st place — Roger Stiever (4320)
2nd place — Ray Lafky, George Wenzel (3440)
3rd place — Nick Breunig (3310)
Women:
1st place — Gloria Vick (3930)
2nd place — Savannah Kubis (3350)
3rd place — Nancy Rislow (3140)
February 26 winners
Women:
1st place — Carol Rogge (4.210)
2nd place — Mary Wenzel (3.680)
3rd place — Robin Thesing (3,050)
Men:
1st place — Roy Michaelis (3.720)
2nd place — Steve Miller (3360)
3rd place — Rich Walters (3,080)
March 5 winners
Women:
1st place — Carol Rogge (3,220)
2nd place — Lois Ladewig (3,000)
3rd place — Sandra Koeller (2,950)
Men:
1st place — Rich Walters (3,800)
2nd place — Steve Miller (3,790)
3rd place — Dan Michaelis (3,710)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.