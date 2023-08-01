The free, annual Ridgeway Community Celebration will be held on Sunday, August 6, at Ridgeway Community School. In addition to a variety of fun children’s activities, this year’s event will feature a tractor and classic car show, vendor and craft fair, music by Bruce Greenwood, a pie auction, and an auto extrication (Jaws of Life) demo by the Ridgeway Fire Department and First Responders. The event begins at 10 a.m., and those bringing tractors and classic cars are asked to have them in place by 9:30 a.m.
Children’s activities planned for the Ridgeway Community Celebration include water games, a barrel train, and a petting zoo, and wagon rides will be taking place throughout the day. A pedal tractor pull, beginning with the oldest peddlers, will start at 11:30 a.m. Age groups for the pedal tractor pull will be nine- and 10-year olds, seven- and eight-year-olds, five- and six-year-olds, and three- and four-year-olds. All participants will receive ribbons, and trophies will be given to the top three finishers in each age category. A chicken-que and hot dog meal will be available from Steak Shop Catering, beginning at 11 a.m., and Ridgeway students and the Pleasant Busy Bees will be selling refreshments throughout the day.
The events will wrap up with a live pie auction at 2:30 p.m. The auction supports the costs of putting on the free event as well as other community service projects throughout the year, including the veterans and volunteer recognition luncheons held each year. The event is free, and everyone is invited to join in the fun by meeting up with your old friends and making some new friends.
Ridgeway Community School is located two miles east of the intersection of Interstate 90 and Minnesota Highway 76 on Winona County Road 12. For more information, contact the school toll free at 1-866-454-9566 or office@ridgewayschool.org, visit the school’s website at www.ridgewayschool.org, or visit the school’s Facebook page.
