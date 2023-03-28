Due to a winter storm earlier in March, Ridgeway Community School has rescheduled its Spring Open House event to Thursday, March 30, from 6-7:30 p.m. The event will feature an opportunity to tour the school and to get information on the school’s new All-Day Preschool Program, and the free public kindergarten through fifth grade programs. There will also be information available on the Summer Kids Club Childcare program, which runs from June 5 to August 25 and is open to all area students who will be entering kindergarten to seventh grade.
Ridgeway Community School is a free public charter school located in Ridgeway, just 15 minutes from Winona. The school’s address is 35564 Winona County Road 12, just two miles east of the intersection of Interstate 90 and Minnesota Highway 76. Transportation to Ridgeway Community School is available to Winona Area School District residents. For more information call the school at 507-454-9566, 1-866-454-9566, 507-896-4112, office@ridgewayschool.org, www.ridgewayschool.org, or visit the school’s Facebook page.
