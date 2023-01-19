Ridgeway Community School open houses, open enrollment period

The Open Enrollment Period for students wishing to enroll at Ridgeway Community School for the 2023-24 school year is going on now through January 31, 2023. New students who register during the open enrollment period will be given equal opportunity to fill remaining spaces available in each of the kindergarten through fifth grade classes. Several open house events will be held during Ridgeway Community School’s open enrollment period.
A Fourth and Fifth Grade Science Fair Open House will be held on Thursday, January 26, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the school’s multipurpose room. Students will be displaying and explaining their research on various environmental science projects.
The Kindergarten Roundup Open House will be held on Tuesday, January 24, from 6-7 p.m. The event is geared toward families who have a child who will be five years old by September 1, 2023, and would like to learn more about the school’s kindergarten through fifth grade academic and enrichment programs. Families planning to attend the Kindergarten Roundup Open house are asked to RSVP to the school office at 507-454-9566 or office@ridgewayschool.org.
Little Jay’s Open Gym and Story Time will be held Saturday, January 28, from 8:30-10:00 a.m. Families with children ages 2 to 6 are invited to stop in at Ridgeway Community School for some free open gym time, followed by a fun story and craft time in the school library. This is a family activity time so parents need to stay with their children. Younger and older siblings are welcome to participate, but activities will be geared toward 2- to 6-year-olds.
The Winter Family Fun Day Open House is scheduled for Saturday, February 4, from 1-3 p.m. This open house will feature a variety of outdoor or indoor activities depending on the weather and snow conditions. If conditions permit there will be an outdoor sledding, cross country (Nordic) skiing, and snow shoeing party. If conditions don’t warrant outdoor activities then families can use the school’s climbing wall, and do other open gym activities. The Pleasant Busy Bees 4-H Club will also be providing some hands-on STEM activities along with information about Winona County 4-H programs.
As a free, public charter school, there is no charge to attend Ridgeway Community School’s kindergarten through fifth grade elementary program. The school is overseen by an independent board of directors that is comprised of teachers, parents, and a community member. The Ridgeway Community School board has set the school’s class size limit at 18 students in each of the kindergarten through fifth grade classes. If there are more applications for student enrollment submitted during the open enrollment period than there are spaces remaining in each of Ridgeway’s classes then a lottery will be held on February 2. According to state law, enrollment preference is given to siblings of currently enrolled students and children of school staff.
Families who are not able to attend any of these open house events are welcome to contact the school and set up a time for a tour and a chance to visit a classroom if so desired. To register for the kindergarten open houses, make arrangements to visit the school, or to receive an enrollment application or see a list of additional special events and dates contact the school office at 507-454-9566 or office@ridgewayschool.org or visit the school’s website, www.ridgewayschool.org, Facebook or Instagram pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.