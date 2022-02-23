The winners of the 500 Card Party held at Ridgeway Community School on Sunday, February 20, were, in the women’s division, Gloria Vick in first place (,3180), Sandra Koeller in second place (3,030), and Mary Wenzel in third (3,000). In the men’s division, Dan Michaelis/George Wenzel took first place (3860), Ray Lafky finished second (3,510), and Jim Stanislawski took third (3,500).
Ridgeway Community School’s 500 Party Tournament will continue on February 27 at 1 p.m. No partner is necessary and you don’t need to have attended the first day of the tournament to attend either the remaining Sundays. A suggested donation of $5 or more to the school’s parent organization, Ridgeway Parents and Community (RPAC), is requested for those attending. Those participating are provided a light lunch following play and the opportunity to win door prizes and prizes for the top three men and women players as well as a men’s and women’s tournament prize for the highest scores over the two weeks of play. For more information about the tournament contact the school at 507-454-9566 or go to www.ridgewayschool.org.
