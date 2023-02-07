Thanks to a Minnesota Youth Water Safety Grant, Ridgeway Community School’s kindergarten through fifth grade students participated in four water safety and swimming lessons at the Winona YMCA in January and early February. Each group of students traveled to the Winona YMCA one day per week between lunchtime and our 2:15 p.m. dismissal to participate in these lessons with YMCA water safety and swimming instructors. The students were accompanied by their classroom teachers and other Ridgeway staff members, and YMCA Aquatics Director Erin Johnson had multiple instructors working with each class so that the instruction can be differentiated based on the students’ swimming skills.
“It’s been a great opportunity for us,” Ridgeway School Coordinator Jodi Dansinburg said. “Some of our kids have gotten the first swimming lesson of their lives, and in four sessions made more progress than I thought they would have made.”
The Y received a nearly $30,000 grant for the classes, lifeguard training, and other programs.
Ridgeway leaders are very excited that the Winona YMCA selected Ridgeway Community School, as well as Riverway Learning Community, to participate in this program as it provides Ridgeway students the wonderful opportunity to learn basic water safety skills and improve their swimming skills. The goal of the program is to prevent accidental youth drownings and reduce swimming opportunity disparities among Minnesota youth. Drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury or death in children ages 1 to 14. Drowning can happen anytime, including when children are not expected to be near water, such as when they gain unsupervised access to pools. The ability to be safe around and in the water is a critical life skill, and the school and Y staff are happy to assist in providing this learning experience for the students.
