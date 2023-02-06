In small Waumandee, sometimes big things happen, and at St. Boniface Parish and School, something big has just happened. The parishioners of St. Boniface Parish and School celebrated the completion of the new “Rippley Social Hall,” which was initiated by the late Dr. LaVern Rippley of Northfield, Minn., after the funeral Mass that was held for his brother Charles Rippley at St. Boniface Church. Dr. LaVern made a call to Loren Wolfe to share with Loren that he thought there should be a more accessible building added to St. Boniface Parish property that could serve their faith community better. That call started the ball rolling, and Dr. LaVern offered to fund this building.
LaVern Rippley grew up in this small town of Waumandee and has numerous family still living in the community and area. LaVern attended seminary in La Crosse, went on to River Falls to get his teaching degree, where he met his future wife, Barbara, and continued his education at Ohio State to get his doctorate in German. He started teaching at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, then on to St. Olaf College in Northfield, where he spent close to 50 years teaching German. Throughout his time in Northfield, Dr. LaVern kept extremely busy with subprofessions, including real estate and having a contractor license. He developed building projects and added properties, managing apartments and office buildings, along with developing whole subdivisions while raising his family.
Through all his life experience in building, Dr. LaVern knew St. Boniface Parish and School in Waumandee needed something more. Their present school building, built in 1928, was not accessible for the aging parish members, as many gatherings for the parish were being moved to the local bar and ballroom. Actually, Dr. LaVern’s brother Charlie's funeral reception was held at the local, former farm dealership building, which was empty. The Waumandee community has less than 100 residents. The St. Boniface Parish faith community parish includes about 160 families, and keeping a pre-K through eighth-grade parish school running is difficult enough, let alone even think about building a new building. However, Dr. LaVern was serious. Along with his wife, Barbara, they proceeded to offer the $1.5 million building cost that the architects and contractor planned and estimated. Dr. LaVern and Barbara Rippley were involved in the parish building committee meetings and always offered suggestions, but let the parish committee make the decision that would best serve the parish.
The St. Boniface Parish church building built in 1877 did not have running water or bathrooms so the first committee thought was to connect this new building to the church building to offer the congregation the comfort of ease to use the facility. A connecting walkway was added on to the church building attached to the new social hall. In this connecting walkway was added a private single bathroom for occasional use when services were held without having to open the full hall. The new St. Boniface Parish “Rippley Social Hall” is roughly 6,000 square feet, and it offers full men’s and women’s bathrooms, parish offices, a large kitchen, storage area, and maintenance and janitor rooms, along with seating for around 200 people. Dr. LaVern passed away on January 6, 2022, while in the hospital, and did not see the building be built, but the plans were in place for it to be completed. In May of 2022, the ground was broke, and construction progressed throughout the summer, with completion projected around December 1. The state inspector gave the nod to use the hall on December 15, and there was a funeral luncheon held there on December 23. Bishop William Callahan, Bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse, came to honor and bless the social hall on the anniversary date of Dr. LaVern’s death on January 6, 2023. The outcome of Dr. LaVern Rippley “giving back” to this community was wonderful, and we are truly blessed in this area, said Fr. Doss, who has led this Catholic congregation at St. Boniface for the past two and a half years. People and alumni here tend to come back and give back through our parish school fundraiser in March along with our parish fall festival in August. This gift of Dr. LaVern and Barbara Rippley has given us so much to be thankful for.
