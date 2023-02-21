After being paused for a few years due to COVID-19, Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge (TNWR) is excited to resume our River Education Days (RED) event this upcoming May.
RED is a day-long, outdoor, hands-on educational field trip at TNWR for fifth graders from Wisconsin and Minnesota. During this event, students will have the opportunity to rotate through different theme stations and listen to a keynote speaker. Presenters offer sessions about the mighty Mississippi River, river habitat and wildlife, wetlands, fish identification, and much more.
Information will be sent to schools to notify school principals, administrative office personnel, and area fifth-grade teachers about the return of RED.
For more information, contact Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge at 608-406-1618, ext. 1, email dana_schelling@fws.gov, or stop by the refuge contact station at W28488 Refuge Road in Trempealeau. The refuge contact station winter and holidays operation hours are Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from December through March.
