Mike Boehm is paddling the length of Ole Mississippi — not for adventure or fun, but because he has to. It is true that he did the same thing 50 years ago and that it would be a record for a self-built strip wood kayak. But the real reason is he feels morally obligated to do it to raise badly needed funds for poverty relief in rural central Vietnam — mainly the Quang Ngai-My Lai massacre area, primarily deep water wells and micro loans to women that can bring a village from crushing poverty to flourishing life.
Mike and I were in Vietnam at about the same time (the early 70s): he as soldier in the south, I as a conscientious objector doing civilian war relief in the AFSC rehabilitation center in Quang Ngai. As did some concerned U.S. vets, Mike returned in the ‘90s to help build a school. This was a life-changing experience. And Mike felt obligated to do something more substantial as the clearly justified war reparations were not going to happen.
Over the last 30 years, Mike, with and through the Madison Quakers, has raised the funds to walk the walk. Among the schools, compassion homes, deep well systems, micro loans, etc., an International Peace Park was established near the My Lai massacre site. When returning to Quang Ngai in 2002 my wife Kathy and I were able to tour the projects and help plant trees at the park. Incidentally, we also visited the rehab center where we met (in spirit)in 1971.
While one would think national and local media exposure and appeals to a myriad of foundations would bring some serious money; it has not. They all have moved on to the latest crisis in the news. So most of the funds have to come from “little” people like us. I know that I do have a special concern because I learned Vietnamese and became close to the tutors, employees, and friends on both sides, and we have thus supported Mike for decades. So in this second and last Mississippi River trip Mike feels “obligated” to try to raise some last funds that are really making a difference, as we saw firsthand. With the help of a Vietnamese counterpart, the funds are personally distributed. All these projects are at the request of the Vietnamese, not what we think they need. So to anyone who can or cares to do some little bit of good in the world go to (mqivietnam.org) Madison Quakers, Inc. Or if you prefer send a check to: Madison Quakers Inc., PO Box 1461, Madison, WI 53701-1461.
PS: Since writing this, I have learned that due to a persistent medical issue, Mike had to suspend the trip for this year and will try to resolve the problem and pick up the voyage at La Crosse, Wis., next spring.
