Merrick State Park presents River Valley Raptors this Saturday, May 28, at 7 p.m. at the Merrick Nature Center.
Help us kick off our summer programs by welcoming back River Valley Raptors to Merrick State Park. River Valley Raptors is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the conservation of raptors and other wildlife through education.
This educational program starts at 7p.m. at the Nature Center. The event is free, but you must have a valid park pass to enter Merrick State Park.
Due to the presence of live animals, please do not bring pets to this event. Merrick State Park is located at S2965 Highway 35, outside Fountain City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.