American Symphony riverboat

Submitted photo

 

The American Symphony docks at Levee Park.

Winona will be bustling with activity as cruise ships from both the American Cruise Lines and American Queen Voyages dock 30 times at Levee Park this season. The first docking was on June 27 at 1:30 p.m., and the American Symphony was docked overnight.

Visit Winona volunteers will be greeting the passengers and providing visitor information and directing them to Winona’s attractions, restaurants, and shopping. The Winona County Historical Society is providing experienced guided tours of the city and encouraging the travelers to explore Winona’s featured attractions and downtown. Passengers will be offered Winona Local Loop, Discover Winona, and other arranged tours.

The public is welcome to come to the levee and view the boats, but no tours of the boat will be available. Public parking lots are available at the foot of Walnut Street and Johnson Street. Dockings are subject to change due to weather conditions. For more information, contact Visit Winona at 507-452-0735.

 

2023 Docking Dates:

Tuesday, June 27-28 (overnight), 1:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., American Symphony

Saturday, July 1, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Symphony 

Wednesday, July 12, 1-11:30 p.m., American Symphony

Saturday, July 15, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Symphony

Wednesday, July 26, 1-11:30 p.m., American Symphony

Saturday, July 29, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Symphony 

Tuesday, August 8, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., American Queen

Wednesday, August 9, 1-11:30 p.m., American Symphony 

Saturday, August 12, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Symphony 

Wednesday, August 23, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Symphony

Saturday, August 26, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Symphony 

Monday, August 28-29 (overnight), 1:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., American Serenade

Friday, September 1, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Serenade 

Wednesday, September 6, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., American Countess

Wednesday, September 6, 1-11:30 p.m., American Symphony

Saturday, September 9, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Symphony 

Tuesday, September 12, 1-11:30 p.m., American Serenade

Friday, September 15, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Serenade

Tuesday, September 20, 1-11:30 p.m., American Symphony

Saturday, September 23, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Symphony

Tuesday, September 26, 1-11:30 p.m., American Serenade

Friday, September 29, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Symphony

Tuesday, October 3, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., American Queen

Wednesday, October 4, 1-11:30 p.m., American Symphony 

Thursday, October 5, 1-11:30 p.m., American Heritage 

Saturday, October 7, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Symphony 

Sunday, October 8, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Heritage 

Tuesday, October 10, 1-11:30 p.m., American Serenade 

Friday, October 13, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Serenade 

Wednesday, October 18, 1-11:30 p.m., American Symphony

Saturday, October 21, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Symphony