Winona will be bustling with activity as cruise ships from both the American Cruise Lines and American Queen Voyages dock 30 times at Levee Park this season. The first docking was on June 27 at 1:30 p.m., and the American Symphony was docked overnight.
Visit Winona volunteers will be greeting the passengers and providing visitor information and directing them to Winona’s attractions, restaurants, and shopping. The Winona County Historical Society is providing experienced guided tours of the city and encouraging the travelers to explore Winona’s featured attractions and downtown. Passengers will be offered Winona Local Loop, Discover Winona, and other arranged tours.
The public is welcome to come to the levee and view the boats, but no tours of the boat will be available. Public parking lots are available at the foot of Walnut Street and Johnson Street. Dockings are subject to change due to weather conditions. For more information, contact Visit Winona at 507-452-0735.
2023 Docking Dates:
Tuesday, June 27-28 (overnight), 1:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., American Symphony
Saturday, July 1, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Symphony
Wednesday, July 12, 1-11:30 p.m., American Symphony
Saturday, July 15, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Symphony
Wednesday, July 26, 1-11:30 p.m., American Symphony
Saturday, July 29, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Symphony
Tuesday, August 8, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., American Queen
Wednesday, August 9, 1-11:30 p.m., American Symphony
Saturday, August 12, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Symphony
Wednesday, August 23, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Symphony
Saturday, August 26, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Symphony
Monday, August 28-29 (overnight), 1:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., American Serenade
Friday, September 1, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Serenade
Wednesday, September 6, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., American Countess
Wednesday, September 6, 1-11:30 p.m., American Symphony
Saturday, September 9, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Symphony
Tuesday, September 12, 1-11:30 p.m., American Serenade
Friday, September 15, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Serenade
Tuesday, September 20, 1-11:30 p.m., American Symphony
Saturday, September 23, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Symphony
Tuesday, September 26, 1-11:30 p.m., American Serenade
Friday, September 29, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Symphony
Tuesday, October 3, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., American Queen
Wednesday, October 4, 1-11:30 p.m., American Symphony
Thursday, October 5, 1-11:30 p.m., American Heritage
Saturday, October 7, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Symphony
Sunday, October 8, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Heritage
Tuesday, October 10, 1-11:30 p.m., American Serenade
Friday, October 13, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Serenade
Wednesday, October 18, 1-11:30 p.m., American Symphony
Saturday, October 21, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Symphony
