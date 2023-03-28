Winona Rivertown Lion Nancy Goltz received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award during the Rivertown Lion’s February meeting.
Lion Nancy fulfilled the Lions’ motto, “We Serve,” on the community and international levels. She has been the Rivertown Lion president twice and served on fifteen different committees within the Rivertown Lions Club. Lion Nancy is the secretary for the newly formed Minnesota Lions Mission. She has accompanied the Wisconsin Lions Mission on service trips to screen for eyeglasses and other eye diseases. Locations were the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota and international service trips to Guatemala and Nicaragua.
Additionally, Lion Nancy has been trained as a “Kids Sight” eyeglasses screener for local schools. She has volunteered to assist other Lions Clubs with their projects.
The Melvin Jones award is the highest award given within the Lions Club International, the largest service club organization in the world. Melvin Jones lived in Chicago and was the founder of Lions Clubs International in 1917. More than 1.4 million members in over 48,000 clubs are serving in 200 countries. Lions are focused on supporting vision and youth, fighting childhood cancer, diabetes, and hunger, providing disaster relief, and addressing environmental and pressing humanitarian issues.
Lion Melvin Jones is quoted, “You can’t get very far until you start doing something for somebody else.”
For more information about Lions Clubs International and how you can help serve humanity, email Rivertown Lion Betsy Zeller at Elizabethbootsie@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.