Motorists will encounter minor traffic delays through May on various state highways in Southeast Minnesota counties as crews install rumble strips, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
Work began May 9. Delays should be minimal through the work zone. On two-lane roads, motorists will take turns using the single open lane while being directed by flaggers. On four-lane roads, there will be lane closures. Motorists should be alert for wet paint signs and pylons identifying where new striping has been placed after the rumble strips are done.
Work is occurring on state roads in Goodhue, Winona, Houston, Fillmore and Mower counties, and is estimated to be complete by the end of May, weather permitting.
Highways scheduled for work include:
- Highway 248, Winona County Road 26 to Highway 61 (Altura to Minnesota City)
- Highway 14, 0.7 miles east of Winona County Road 23 to 1.1 miles west of Highway 61 (Stockton to Winona)
- Highway 14, Winona County Road 25 to 0.2 miles west of Winona County Road 23
- Highway 43, 0.5 miles south of Winona County Road 27 to I-90 (north of Rushford to I-90)
- Highway 16, 0.6 miles east of Houston County Road 13 to Walnut Street west of Highway 44 (Hokah)
- Highway 16, 0.2 miles north of Houston County Road 7 to 0.2 miles south of Highway 26 (Near Hokah to Highway 26)
- Highway 44, 0.2 miles north of Highway 76 to 0.9 miles south of Houston County Road 18 (Houston to Hokah)
Motorists may encounter lane closures or lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, equipment and other unexpected obstacles when driving near or through work zones. MnDOT advises motorists to:
- Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
- Go hands-free and minimize other distractions (e.g., don’t eat or drink while driving).
- Follow posted speed limits; the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
- Avoid making lane changes within work zones.
- Learn more about the rumble strip project at www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/rumble-strips/ and check out other MnDOT southeast Minnesota construction projects at www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.