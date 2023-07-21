This August, Habitat for Humanity’s Interfaith Committee is bringing Rock the Block, presented by Thrivent, back to Winona. With the help of volunteers, faith groups, and business partners, Habitat will rally the community to repair homes for local neighbors, to help build a world where everyone has a safe, decent, and affordable place to live.
Habitat will bring together hundreds of volunteers to support multiple exterior home repairs in Winona. Volunteers will be sweeping, scraping, painting, and sweating side by side to revitalize our city.
The month-long event’s kickoff is on Friday, July 28, from 6-9 p.m. at Peter’s Biergarten, with great music from the H3O Jazz Trio.
The event is organized by the Habitat for Humanity Interfaith Committee, which is made up of representatives from First Congregational Church, Grace Presbyterian Church, Wesley Methodist Church, Dharma River/Manitou Center, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Rock the Block will culminate in a block party at the end of August for all volunteers and East End community members to celebrate our work. We hope to see you around this August as we support affordable housing in our community.
