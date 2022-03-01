The 25th Annual Rollingstone Holy Trinity Spaghetti Supper will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Rollingstone Holy Trinity Community Center. Meals are $9 for adults and $6 for children ages 4-10; children under 3 eat free. Drive through, ice cream sundaes also available. Any questions please call Geri Lehnertz at 507-459-3632.
