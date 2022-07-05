From left, Rollingstone Luxembourg Heritage Museum President Dave Schwantz and Rollingstone Mayor Paul Kreidermacher place a National Register of Historic Places plaque on the museum. On Thursday, June 16, the plaque was placed on the museum (Rollingstone’s original city hall) on Main Street. Several members of the museum and the mayor were present.
