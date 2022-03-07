Batter fried or broiled fish, choice of potato, coleslaw, and dinner roll are $11 per meal. Dine in or carry out on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 4-7:30, or until gone at the Elks Lodge 327 in Goodview. For tickets please email hjjonsgaard@gmail.com or call 507-458-7114.
