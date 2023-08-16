On Saturday, August 19, at 2 p.m., Frank LaBreck and Patrick Kelly will give a special presentation on “Romans vs. Barbarians” at Castlerock Museum in Alma.
In ancient times, as the Romans fought to conquer most of Europe and North Africa, they battled numerous tribes that they referred to simply as “barbarians.” This program will explore the culture, weapons, armor, and tactics of the opposing sides. Visitors will be able to see how a Roman legionary and a “barbarian” warrior were equipped and examine the weapons and armor that they used.
Frank LaBreck is a museum volunteer and reenactor with an interest in medieval warfare. Patrick Kelly is a fellow volunteer and reenactor who also works as a cutler at Arms and Armor in Minneapolis.
Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for students. Museum members receive a 50% discount. Contact the museum at 608-685-4231 or info@castlerockmuseum.com for more details.
