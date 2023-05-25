Rotary 100 years folder

CUTLINE: Submitted photo

From left, Mike Bernatz (42 years, with 32 years of perfect attendance), Tim McBeth (45 years), Curt Rohrer (58 years), Chuck Shepard (46 years), Dave White (40 years), Nick Edstrom (38 years), Vicki Decker (35 years), and Don Salyards (35 years) were honored for their over 35 years with the Rotary Club. Not pictured were JC Pfeiffer (35 years); Quinn Holtan (36 years); Fred Prudoehl (39 years); and OJ Fawcett (59 years).