The Winona County Historical Society is hosting a community discussion with three local historians specializing in Eastern European and Russian history. The community is invited to learn more about the Historic Context of Russia’s War in Ukraine on Thursday, April 7, at 4 p.m. at the Winona County History Center. Free and open to the public.
Julia Barr earned her Ph.D. in Russian/Soviet history at the University of Chicago in 2012, specializing in the history of Russian empire/imperialism. She has spent about three years of her life living in cities across Russian Eurasia. She is currently director of education at Hermiona Education, an educational consulting company that helps students from countries of the former Soviet Union (including Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Georgia, as well as Russia) make the transition to studying in U.S. schools and universities.
Matthew Lungerhausen is a professor in the History Department at Winona State. He earned his Ph.D. in history at the University of Minnesota in 2004. His research focuses on photography and nationalism in the Habsburg Monarchy between 1867 and 1918. He did his dissertation research in Hungary on a Fulbright Scholars grant from 2000-2001. He has traveled, conducted research, or presented at conferences in Austria, Hungary, Croatia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Romania, and Serbia. Right now, he is working on an article about Hungarian soldiers’ photography and World War I.
Erich Lippman is an associate professor of history at Saint Mary's University. He earned his Ph.D. in Russian history at the University of Minnesota in 2007 (at one point sharing a T.A. office with Matt!). His research focuses on the intersection of religion and modernity in Russia during its revolutionary period. He has done dissertation research, presented at a conference, and overseen student groups in Putin's Russia. His most recent publication is a chapter in “The Oxford Handbook of Russian Religious Thought” titled, "God-seeking, God-building, and the New Religious Consciousness."
Find the Winona County Historical Society online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information.
