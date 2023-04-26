St. Charles United Methodist Church is pleased to partner with Ruby’s Pantry to bring corporate surplus food to help fight hunger and stretch families’ food dollars in the St. Charles area. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at Brookwood Park in St. Charles on the second Thursday of every month, starting Thursday, May 11, 2023. Ruby’s Pantry will be held as a drive-thru distribution from 4:30-6 p.m. Brookwood Park is located at 272 West First Street, off North Whitewater Avenue, in St. Charles.
The sponsoring St. Charles United Methodist Church located at 824 Church Avenue in St. Charles welcomes you to join them on Sundays at 9 a.m., with fellowship time following the service.
Ruby’s Pantry is in its 20th year of serving rural communities in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and Iowa with donated, overstocked food. It is a faith-based, nonprofit organization that has become a household name for many over the last 19 years, allowing families to stretch their grocery dollar.
There are no income or residency guidelines to attend a Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry. All are welcome. For a $25 contribution, guests bring two large boxes or baskets to collect their food share and receive an abundance of food. Ruby’s Pantry receives no state or federal funding.
For more information, visit www.rubyspantry.org.
