Engage Winona and staff from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) are co-hosting a Digital Opportunity Listening Session in southern Winona County. DEED has written a Digital Opportunity Plan outlining how to best use a $650 million investment from the federal government and $100 million from the state legislature. This plan has been written in consultation with community groups from across the state, and now that the plan is written they are looking for even more feedback to make sure that it serves every community. “Partnering with local organizations and having robust community feedback are essential to making sure the final plan will work for all Minnesotans,” said Dan Wilson with Engage Winona.
A draft of the plan is currently available at mn.gov/deed/programs-services/broadband/adoption/.
Participants in the workshop will be able to provide feedback and guidance on how to best expand access to broadband internet, computers, and technical assistance for all Minnesotans.
Winona County currently has 3,123 households without access to broadband internet. Fillmore County ranks in the bottom 10 counties for broadband internet access with 3,359 homes without access. There are 1,486 households in Houston County currently without access to broadband internet.
Mitch Landrieu, the White House coordinator for the federal funding said on Friday, “We’re delivering this funding because the internet is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity to fully participate in today's society.”
The event will take place on September 6 from 12-2 p.m. at the Witoka Tavern and Reception Hall (27999 County Road 9, Winona). Lunch will be available for purchase.
