The Winona County Historical Society’s (WCHS) Rural Heritage Museum is open for the Winona County Fair, July 7-10, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Opened in 2017, the WCHS museum is located on the Winona County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. Along with the museum exhibit building, visitors can explore the historic Gainey-McCarthy Schoolhouse, the Hill sisters’ log house, and an early log barn. Explore the agricultural heritage of Winona County.
A Winona County Fair Scavenger Hunt will be available to pick up at the museum, in partnership with the St. Charles Public Library. Find the clues throughout the fairgrounds, and enter to win a family membership to WCHS.
Walt Bennick will be signing his new book, “Winona County,” on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The new book is loaded with historic images that capture the history of Winona County’s rural life.
Admission is a free-will donation with a suggested donation of $5. The fair and museum are located just off Highway 14 in St. Charles. Follow fair entrance signs; the museum is to the far left of the main entrance, up front, where the fair parking area ends. The main museum building is red and white with a green roof, and there is a large sign on the building. You can't miss it!
Winona County Historical Society is online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.