The Winona County Historical Society’s Rural Heritage Museum opened on the Winona County Fairgrounds in 2017. The museum and historic buildings will be open to explore from Thursday, July 13, through Sunday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., during the Winona County Fair.
The Rural Heritage Museum holds exhibits about farm equipment, local agricultural history, and rural life. Plus, check out the pop-up gift shop with books, apparel, gifts, and more. Nearby, the Gainey-McCarthy School was originally part of District 119 on the edge of Whitewater State Park. It had sat on Gainey farmland along the border of their neighbors and relatives, the McCarthys. It was one of the last country schools in Winona County to be built, having been constructed in 1904. Its unique style is what probably saved it when consolidation moved students to town. The angled entry and bell tower make this schoolhouse a one-of-a-kind among the more than 100 that covered Winona County. Also, peek into the Hill Log House and a log barn.
Fair parking fees apply, but the museum’s admission is a suggested freewill donation of $5 for adults and $3 for students. Thank you for supporting local history.
Find more online at winonahistory.org, or call 507-454-2723.
