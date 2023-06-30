Meeting for its second weekend intensive of 2023, the 24-member cohort of rural, urban, and Native folks share individual and collective experiences as Minnesotans while exploring Winona County.
The Minnesota Rural-Urban Exchange (RUX) will gather across Winona County for the second RUX Community Intensive of the year from July 14-16, 2023, to continue connections made during last month’s Community Intensive across the White Earth Nation.
The 24-member cohort represents Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Big Stone, Cass, Clay, Fillmore, Hubbard, Lake, Lyon, Otter Tail, Ramsey, Scott, Winona, and Yellow Medicine counties. Together with their local hosts, they’ll explore the communities of Winona County, connect with local leaders, and enjoy the culture, foodways, and natural environments that make Winona unique.
On Friday, RUX members will settle in at Winona State University and learn about local life through conversation with Jonathan Locust (Office of Equity and Inclusive Excellence, Winona State University) and Angela and Patrick Boozhoo (Redcliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa). The cohort will then travel to St. Charles for the Winona County Fair with Carrie Johnson (executive director, Winona County Historical Society), before enjoying dinner at the St. Charles Community Center catered by Génesis Restaurant. Over dinner, the cohort will hear about community engagement and innovation in St. Charles from local leaders Lindsay Gust (St. Charles Community Foundation), Dale Hinckley (dairy farmer and employer), Mr. Gomez (Hispanic Ministry of the Catholic Church in St. Charles), and German Victoria (Project FINE). The conversation will be moderated by David Kramer of the St. Charles City Council.
On Saturday morning, the RUX cohort will enjoy a workshop with dance artist Sharon Mansur before visiting the Winona Farmers Market and Levee Park with local hosts. RUX will then co-host a public potluck-style lunch, bingo, and conversation starting at 11 a.m. at the East End Rec Center, where they will be joined by Marcia Ratliff (Engage Winona) and Kiesha Morgan (Our Voices). The cohort will finish the day at Prairie Island for a walking tour of the backwaters, led by Anne Conway (Prairie Island and Front Porch Management) and Nicky Buck (Prairie Island Indian Community and Red Wing School Board), before enjoying food trucks and a concert at the campground.
On Sunday, RUX members will visit the Winona County History Center to learn about community history with Carrie Johnson and Nicky Buck before setting sail on the Cal Fremling with Paul Kisho Stern (Dharma River/Manitou Center) and Angela and Patrick Boozhoo. RUX will close its visit to Winona County at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum.
“To me, RUX presents a one-of-a-kind opportunity to celebrate the current of change in the Winona community and also to bear witness to it with fresh perspective alongside visiting RUX members,” says Winona Host Committee member Marcia Ratliff, who has also helped plan the Saturday bingo event. “I'm excited to dive deep with the RUX cohort and see what emerges from our conversations. There's something transformative that happens when you get a group of creative people together who love their place and want it to be the best it can be.”
The Rural-Urban Exchange was founded in Kentucky in 2014. Throughout 2020 and 2021, the Kentucky RUX and the Minnesota RUX Steering Committees worked to adapt the program to the unique contexts of the Upper Midwest and launched the inaugural MN RUX cohort last year. MN RUX continues Kentucky RUX’s Currency of Connection framework, focusing on people, place, and partnership with respect to the diversity of the region and state on both an individual and community level.
“Our stories of our places, and ourselves, are so complex,” says RUX Coordinator Anna Claussen. “Our host team does an exceptional job of bringing forward honest reflections of the community’s challenges and tensions while sharing the tastes, smells, and feels of what makes this place a chosen home. As we approach a RUX weekend, I become giddy with excitement about the unforeseen ways that we, together, will live into this complexity.”
The 2023 RUX cohort will stay connected online and through shared projects and programming, and first-year cohort members will return for the 2024 exchange. Visit mnrux.org for more information on RUX members and upcoming events.
The Minnesota Rural-Urban Exchange (RUX) is a creative leadership program organized by the Art of the Rural and designed to develop skills and confidence, grow social capital, and cultivate relationships across racial, economic, and geographic divides. Now in its second year, RUX brings together a cohort of 24 rural, urban, and Indigenous fellows from 15 different counties at Community Intensives across Mahnomen County, Winona County, and the White Earth Nation.
