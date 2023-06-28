Now-July 9
Photo Contest
Online only
Upload now through July 9. Results and prizes awarded Saturday, July 15, at 5 p.m. For rules and submission instructions, visit tinyurl.com/4wnhmsxu.
Tues., July 11
Teen Swim
Aquatic Center
8-10 p.m.
Evening swim for teens going into 6th-12th grade. Bring two food items for the food shelf and pay only $2 admission. Without food items, the admission is $4 for this event.
Wed., July 12
Car Cruise
Starts at Rushford Legion
6 p.m.
Entry is $20 per participant, includes T-shirt and a meal following the cruise. Begins and ends at the Rushford Legion, where you’ll enjoy a meal from Escobar Family Kitchen & Catering. Coordinated by Leigh & Kayla Volkman of L&L Volkman Auto Body Repair.
RASA theater presents “Seussical”
Rushford-Peterson Schools Theater
7 p.m.
Rushford Area Society for the Arts performs this summer’s annual theater production! Ticket prices are $15 adult and $10 student, and tickets will be available at Rushford Foods, Burdey’s Cafe, and online at www.brownpapertickets.com.
Thurs. July 13
RASA theater presents “Seussical”
Rushford-Peterson Schools Theater
7 p.m.
Ticket prices are $15 adult and $10 student, and tickets will be available at Rushford Foods, Burdey’s Cafe, and online at www.brownpapertickets.com.
Teen Dance
Fest Tent at Creekside Park
8-10 p.m.
All youth going into 6th-12 grades are welcome to the annual Rushford Days’ Teen Dance. Buy a button for the weekend’s entertainment or pay $5 at the door to enter the Teen Dance. Games and prizes available, and the music is by DJ Dewey!
Fri., July 14
Brat Feed
Fest Grounds at Creekside
5 p.m.
Support your local Rushford Fire Department at the Brat Feed! Starting at 5 p.m. and serving until sold out.
Food vendors, craft vendors, Fest Tent opens
Fest Grounds at Creekside
5 p.m.
Tappy’s Face Painting, Stumpy’s Concessions, Sunshine Concessions, Casper’s Friendly Food & Mr. Taco Truck. Rushford-Peterson Cub Scouts selling water, pop, and Gatorade. Fest Tent selling 1919 Root Beer, root beer floats with soft serve ice cream, and assorted adult beverages.
RASA theater presents “Seussical”
Rushford-Peterson Schools Theater
7 p.m.
Ticket prices are $15 adult and $10 student, and tickets will be available at Rushford Foods, Burdey’s Cafe, and online at www.brownpapertickets.com.
Live music by The Dweebs
Fest Tent at Creekside Park
9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sat., July 15
Masons’ Pancake Breakfast
Mystic Star Masonic Lodge 69
7-11 a.m.
Shoebox 5K & 1-mile Fun Run
Root River Community Church
7 a.m.
All proceeds from this event go to help ship gift-filled shoeboxes through Samaritan’s Purse Organization to children around the world. Registration is $15 in advance or $20 day-of; $10 kids registration (12 and under) at www.runreg.com/shoeboxrun.
Pedal Tractor Pull
Fest Grounds at Creekside Park
9:30 a.m.
Registration at 9:30 a.m. This state-sanctioned pedal pull activity is for children ages 4 through 11. Sponsored by Luke’s Repair and Hammell Equipment
Trap Shoot
Hardwood Country Sportsmen's Club
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Annual Rushford Days Trap Shoot at Hardwood Country Sportsmen’s Club! Bring your own shells.
Food vendors, craft vendors, Fest Tent open
Fest Grounds at Creekside Park
11 a.m.
Lions Pork Chop Dinner
Rushford American Legion
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Talk to a Rushford Lions Club member to get an advanced ticket. Dine-in or carry-out.
Car Show
Fest Grounds at Creekside Park
12-3 p.m.
Location along the Rush Creek Trail at Creekside Park. Registration 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the gazebo at the park.
Kids Inflatables
Fest Grounds at Creekside Park
12-5 p.m.
Wristbands required for inflatable climbers and slides – $5 for the entire afternoon. Wristbands available at button booth.
Magic of Isaiah
Pavilion at Creekside Park
1 p.m.
We are thrilled to have the Magic of Isaiah at Rushford Days! A fun show for all ages!
Bluff Land Trojan Kids Challenge races
Fest Grounds at Creekside Park
1:30 p.m.
Find the course on the east side of Creekside Park. Calling all kids, ages 3-10, to channel your favorite superhero powers to complete this free obstacle course! Be prepared to run, crawl, climb, and get a little wet and dirty.The course will be open 12-1:30 p.m. for practice and for those that want to try the course for fun. More information attinyurl.com/b2w7dkbk.
RASA theater presents “Seussical”
Rushford-Peterson Schools' Theater
2 p.m.
Ticket prices are $15 adult and $10 student, and tickets will be available at Rushford Foods, Burdey’s Cafe, and online at www.brownpapertickets.com.
Magic of Isaiah
Pavilion at Creekside Park
3 p.m.
Brat Feed
Fest Grounds at Creekside
5 p.m.
Support your local Rushford Fire Department at the Brat Feed! Serving until sold out.
St. Joseph’s Church Pie & Ice Cream Social
Montini Hall
5 p.m.
Grand Parade
7 p.m.
Mill Street
Live music by Trouble Shooter
Fest Tent at Creekside Park
9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Fireworks
Creekside Park
9:45 p.m.
Sun., July 16
Rushford Fly-In (or Drive-In) Pancake Breakfast
Rushford Municipal Airport
7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Breakfast catered by Elsie’s Bar & Grill, includes pancakes, eggs, meat and beverages. Airplane rides available ($40/person), weather permitting. Sponsored by local Rushford Flyers.
Food vendors, craft vendors, and the Fest Tent open
Fest Grounds at Creekside Park
11 a.m.
Bean Bag Tournament
Fest Tent at Creekside Park
12 p.m.
Registration at noon.
RASA theater presents “Seussical”
Rushford-Peterson Schools' Theater
2 p.m.
Ticket prices are $15 adult and $10 student, and tickets will be available at Rushford Foods, Burdey’s Cafe, and online at www.brownpapertickets.com.
For more information, visit www.rushforddays.com.
