The Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) and Winona Family YMCA will host Take Back Day on October 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Winona Family YMCA (902 Parks Avenue in Winona). This event was initially created for anyone to “take back” or get rid of any expired/unused prescription drugs, and it has expanded to allow the disposal of electronic cigarette or vaping devices.
It will be an outdoor, drive-through event where visitors can follow neon green signs with arrows and look for volunteers wearing neon green shirts. The public can stay in their vehicle and drop off prescription medications and e-cigarette devices they would like to get rid of.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and event volunteers will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. They will also collect vaping devices and cartridges at the drop-off location, provided lithium batteries are removed. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes, and other sharps will not be accepted, but can be taken to the Winona County Hazardous Waste Facility (225 West Second Street in Winona). Its hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Keeping the community and environment free of prescription drug and e-cigarette waste is one way that we help make a difference. You can learn more about the event at www.winonacountyasap.org, or call 507-474-9825 with questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.